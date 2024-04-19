GM Chris Ballard noted Friday that Ogletree is off the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Ogletree -- whose charges stemming from his arrest in December were dismissed last month -- is back with the Colts during offseason workouts. Prior to being placed on the Commissioner Exempt List on Dec. 30, Ogletree caught nine of his 21 targets for 147 yards and two TDs in 12 regular-season games with Indianapolis.