Ogletree (foot) was a full participant at practice Thursday.

As suspected, Ogletree is back to 100 percent after he sat out of the Colts' last two games tending to a foot injury he sustained in Week 9 at Carolina. When he steps back into game action in Week 13, it will be as a member of a jumbled tight end committee, with 2021 fourth-rounder Kylen Granson being the member most likely to draw targets.