Ebron (shoulder, knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan reports.

With Jack Doyle (hip) unavailable, Ebron drew a team-high 11 targets on 52 snaps (88 percent) in Sunday's 20-16 loss to Philadelphia. The 25-year-old tight end apparently came out of the game with a couple injuries, but there hasn't been any indication that either is serious. Doyle also missed Wednesday's practice and appears no better than 50-50 to return for Week 4 against the Texans. Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt round out the Indianapolis depth chart at tight end.

