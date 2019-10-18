Play

Ebron (illness) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Ebron was held out of Thursday's practice after feeling under the weather, but he won't carry a designation into the weekend after returning to work Friday. Though his health seemingly isn't a concern, Ebron's fantasy utility has taken a major hit following his breakout 2018 with fellow tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox continuing to hold meaningful roles in coach Frank Reich's weekly game plans. Ebron has played less than 40 percent of the snaps in back-to-back games and has topped out at five targets across his five appearances this season.

