Colts' James Wright: Inks deal with Indianapolis
Wright signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old Wright didn't log any NFL action in 2017 after having accrued 18 receptions for 197 yards across 24 games with the Bengals the preceding two seasons. The 2014 seventh-round pick will try to earn his way back onto an NFL roster with a strong showing for the Colts during training camp.
