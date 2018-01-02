Wright signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Wright didn't log any NFL action in 2017 after having accrued 18 receptions for 197 yards across 24 games with the Bengals the preceding two seasons. The 2014 seventh-round pick will try to earn his way back onto an NFL roster with a strong showing for the Colts during training camp.

