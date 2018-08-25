Wright (knee) is not expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

Wright injured his knee in the Colts' preseason opener and has not returned to the field since. Apart from T.Y. Hilton, the competition for wide receiver snaps on the Colts roster is a fairly open race, so Wright will be hoping to get healthy soon in order to establish himself on the depth chart. Look for Zach Pascal and Daurice Fountain to see additional snaps with Wright out.