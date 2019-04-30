The Colts released Wright (knee) after he failed a physical, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Wright landed on injured reserve with a knee injury before the 2018 season, and he's likely still battling this condition. Once he gets healthy, he'll look for a depth role elsewhere. Since entering the league in 2014, Wright has suited up in 24 games and caught 18 passes for 197 yards and zero touchdowns.

