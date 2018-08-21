Wright (knee) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Ravens.

Wright suffered the unspecified knee injury in last week's preseason opener against the Seahawks which then sidelined him at practice. The 26-year-old is battling for a roster spot as a depth receiver and can ill afford to miss much time, but the severity of the injury is currently unknown.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...