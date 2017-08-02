Colts' Jon Bostic: Early lead on starting linebacker role
Bostic and Antonio Morrison appear to be Indy's first-string inside linebackers to start camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Bostic missed last season when he suffered a fractured left foot in training camp. He'll battle Morrison, Edwin Jackson, Sean Spence and rookie Anthony Walker for playing time in an unsettled linebacker corps.
