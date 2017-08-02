Bostic and Antonio Morrison appear to be Indy's first-string inside linebackers to start camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Bostic missed last season when he suffered a fractured left foot in training camp. He'll battle Morrison, Edwin Jackson, Sean Spence and rookie Anthony Walker for playing time in an unsettled linebacker corps.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories