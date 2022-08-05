Bostic (pectoral) was seen trying out for the Saints on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Bostic was placed on the injured reserve by Washington in early October of last season when the linebacker suffered a pectoral injury and he hasn't played since. The former Florida Gators recorded 22 tackles in four games last season. Now that he's healthy, expect the veteran to continue trying out for teams until he finds a good fit.