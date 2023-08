Brents will not practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Brents was limited to start camp due to offseason wrist surgery; however, it appears he's since suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action for now. Selected in the second round of the 2023 Draft, Brents was expected to compete for a starting job at corner, but any significant missed time at camp could make it difficult for him to lock down that role.