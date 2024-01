Brents (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest against the Texans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Brents was injured on the first play of the third quarter following a rough first half trying to slow down Houston receiver Nico Collins. With Brents now ruled out for the remainder of the game, Darrell Baker is likely to absorb his defensive snaps. Brents will finish the contest with two tackles (both solo).