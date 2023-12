Brents started at cornerback and had four total tackles in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

Brents struggled in coverage after sitting out since Week 7 due to a quad injury as he allowed three receptions on five targets for 58 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. However, his return helps improve a thin and struggling secondary as he may have just needed to get back up to speed. He played on 54 of the defense's 58 snaps.