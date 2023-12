Brents (quadriceps) was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through.

Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Bengals marked the sixth game in a row Brents has been inactive for after he sustained a quadriceps injury in Week 7 against the Browns. Tuesday was the first time in that span that Brents was a full participant in practice, though it was a walk-through. His status for Saturday's game against the Steelers will become clearer as the week progresses and his practice participation is known.