Brents (hamstring) recorded 43 tackles (30 solo), six pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across nine regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Brents dealt with injuries throughout his rookie campaign, beginning with a pre-draft wrist issue. He then suffered a mid-season quad injury that forced him to miss six games, and a hamstring issue that forced him out of Indianapolis' season-finale. Brents' hamstring injury doesn't to be something that will impact his availability for training camp, however. He's said that a focus during the offseason will be durability, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.