Colts' Malik Hooker: Sports cleats, runs Tuesday
Hooker (knee) ran in cleats Tuesday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL and MCL last November, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Hooker led the team with three interceptions prior to suffering the injury, but he was only able to log seven games in his first NFL season. It appears Hooker is progressing well in his rehab, though a return to full contact during training camp would be a major step forward from his current rehab status.
