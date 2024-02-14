Hooker racked up 50 tackles (27 solo), three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games with the Cowboys.

Hooker has stayed mostly healthy across three seasons with Dallas and in that span ingratiated himself as one of the key members of the team's three-man safety rotation, alongside Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson. He looks set for a similar role in the Cowboys' secondary for the 2024 campaign, after which the team will have a potential 'out' from the 27-year-old's contract.