Hooker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The 27-year-old safety seems to be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he's gone from recording back-to-back DNPs to open the Cowboys' week of practice to a limited session Friday. If Hooker is unable to suit up in Week 18, Israel Mukuamu could see increased snaps as a rotational defensive back in Dallas' secondary.