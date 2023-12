Hooker (ankle) was considered to be a limited participant at the Cowboys' walkthrough Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Hooker was able to return from a one-game absence for Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins, recording four tackles (three solo) in the contest, so his status Tuesday isn't a major concern. He'll look to increase his workload at the team's final two sessions of the week prior to Saturday's matchup with the Lions.