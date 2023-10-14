Alie-Cox (concussion) was cleared of his injury designation and will be available Sunday against the Jaguars.
Alie-Cox has seen his playing time slip with the likes of Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree now healthy. The veteran tight end likely will still mix in on occasion offensively, but it's hard to imagine he'll be a major factor in the passing game.
More News
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Questionable after full practice•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Limited Thursday•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Sidelined at practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Ruled out for rest of Week 5•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Colts' Mo Alie-Cox: Cleared from injury report•