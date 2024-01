Alie-Cox had two receptions for 18 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Alie-Cox started at tight end and played on 34 of the offense's 56 snaps, but went out on just 13 routes. He was mostly used as a run blocker (18 snaps) as the Colts played with a lead most of the game. Despite the two receptions, he isn't a huge factor in the passing attack as seven times in 15 games he's been held without a catch.