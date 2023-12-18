Alie-Cox had two reception for 21 yards on four targets, including an 18-yard touchdown, in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh.

It was Alie-Cox's week to lead the tight ends in receiving even though he went out on the third most routes. Drew Olgetree played on 38 of the offense's 67 snaps with Alie-Cox playing on 35 snaps, Kylen Granson playing 20 snaps and Will Mallory playing 8 snaps. Alie-Cox went out for a pass on 11 plays, while Olgetree and Granson went on 12 routes and Mallory went on seven. With Indy dividing up usage among tight ends between four players almost randomly each week, none are reliable. However, Alie-Cox has caught a touchdown in consecutive weeks (has three all season).