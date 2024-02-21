Alie-Cox is scheduled for $5.9 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2024, making him a candidate to be released this offseason, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

He's entering the final year of his contract and will turn 31 in September. Alie-Cox has long been the Colts' best blocking TE and has 14 TDs among his 102 career receptions, so it won't be surprising if he ends up sticking around -- possibly via a contract extension or renegotiated contract. Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods and Andrew Ogletree are all more likely to operate as the team's top receiving threat at TE in 2024, though it's been a long time since the Colts had a true No. 1 rather than deploying a committee.