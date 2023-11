Alie-Cox had one reception for 30 yards on his lone target in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Alie-Cox was wide open on a run fake on 4th-and-1 for a key first down late in the game. It was a rare showing in the passing game for Alie-Cox, who has just three receptions in his last six games. It's not likely to start a trend, as he's almost exclusively become a blocking tight end.