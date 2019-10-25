Colts' Parris Campbell: Good chance to play Sunday
Campbell (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging limited practices all week, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
That said, coach Frank Reich noted Friday that there's a "good chance" Campbell will return to action Sunday, following a two-game absence, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports. If the rookie is able to suit up, he won't necessarily merit instant fantasy consideration, given that Zach Pascal put up a 6-106-2 stat line in Week 7's 30-23 over the Texans, while working behind Indy's No. 1 target, T.Y. Hilton.
