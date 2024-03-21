Campbell and the Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Campbell, a 2019 second-round pick, is coming off a disappointing one-and-done season with the Giants. Across 12 games in 2023, he secured 20 of 27 targets for just 104 yards, while adding 191 yards as a kick returner. He was more productive with the Colts in 2022, with a 63-623-3 receiving line across 17 games. Campbell now gets a chance to compete for depth work behind A.J. Brown (knee), DeVonta Smith and DeVante Parker.