Campbell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Campbell missed the Giants' Week 14 victory with a knee injury, but he practiced in full throughout the week leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Saints. That suggests he's slipped down the wide receiver depth chart, though his inactive status is still a surprise given that he's contributed on special teams across the last seven games.
