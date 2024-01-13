Campbell played in 12 games during the 2023 season, finishing with 20 receptions on 27 targets for 104 yards. He added 191 yards as a kick returner.

After spending the first four years of his career with Indianapolis, Campbell joined the Giants last offseason with the potential to rise to a prominent role in an unsettled wide-receiver corps. That never materialized, however, and after Week 2 he didn't log more than half of New York's offensive snaps in any contest. Campbell's production fell off so much that he was a healthy scratch for each of the team's final four games after sitting out Week 14 due to a knee injury. The 2019 second-round draft pick is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and with head coach Brian Daboll clearly preferring to deploy other pass-catching options, it would be a significant surprise if Campbell sees a second season in New York.