Colts' Roger Lewis: Lands in Indianapolis
Lewis signed a contract with the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Lewis spent the 2018 campaign on Tennessee's practice squad before parting ways with the team in May. The 25-year-old has not suited up for an NFL game since 2017, when he logged 36 catches for 416 yards and two scores as a member of the Giants.
