Lewis (ankle) made some big plays with the second-team offense during minicamp, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official website reports.

Lewis has recovered from last year's ankle injury, but he apparently was working with backup quarterback Davis Webb, while Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer and Hunter Sharp got most of the snaps with Eli Manning. The Giants figure to look at a bunch of different players in the No. 3 receiver role once Odell Beckham (ankle) returns for training camp, with Lewis likely battling Latimer, Sharp, Russell Shepard and Travis Rudolph. The division of snaps at minicamp suggests Lewis' status as the incumbent may not be all that important.