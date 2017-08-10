Colts' Ryan Kelly: Leaves practice with undisclosed injury
Kelly exited Thursday's practice with an undisclosed lower-body injury, Heather Bremer of The Herald Bulletin reports.
Kelly, the Colts' 2016 first-round pick who started all 16 games as a rookie, was seen on crutches after practice. He'll likely go in for further testing and an update on his status should follow in the coming days.
