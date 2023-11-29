Kelly remains in concussion protocols Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Kelly suffered the concussion during a Week 10 win over the Patriots and has remained out of action since. It's the veteran center's second concussion this season, which could be making it more difficult for him to return to practice. He'll likely need to return to the field Thursday to have a chance of suiting up in Week 13 against the Titans. Wesley French will likely be called upon again if Kelly can't play.