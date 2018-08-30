Lewis is nursing a foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for about nine weeks, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

It's never ideal to lose a rookie second-round pick two weeks before the start of the season. For the Colts, matters are only made worse when coupling Lewis' injury with the fact that Denico Autry (lower leg) might not be ready before the season opener. With Lewis out, Grover Stewart or Hassan Ridgeway could be asked to help fill the temporary void.