Lewis (knee) was removed from the active/PUP list and returned to the active roster Wednesday.

Lewis suffered a torn patellar tendon Week 8 of last season, but he appears all set for the start of training camp Wednesday after starting the week on the PUP list. The defensive end produced 14 tackles including 2.5 sacks, two pass deflections and an interception over eight games last season. Lewis is expected to open as a top reserve option behind Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue on the defensive line in 2022.