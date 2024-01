Franklin recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans.

Over 16 games this season, Franklin recorded 179 tackles (107 solo) including 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Somehow, he improved on his monster year in 2022, finishing with more total tackles than everyone in the league except for Bobby Wagner (183). He's under contract for 2024 and currently projects to start at middle linebacker for the Colts come Week 1.