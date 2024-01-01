Franklin registered 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Raiders.

Franklin is now up to 170 tackles on the season, which surpassed his previous career high of 167 he set in 2022. He's reached that mark in two less games and still leads the league in tackles ahead of Bobby Wagner and Foyesade Oluokun. Franklin has a chance to seal the annual tackle leader title in the Colts' regular-season finale against the Texans on Saturday.