Roullier (lower leg) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Roullier is still recovering from a season-ending fractured fibula he suffered last October. Despite the move to the PUP list, Roullier is expected to be ready by Week 1 to resume his starting-center role.
