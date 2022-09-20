The Commanders placed Roullier (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.
Roullier will be required to miss at least four games due to his placement on IR. With the starting center out for the foreseeable future, Washington opted to sign Nick Martin to provide extra depth.
