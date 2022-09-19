Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Roullier (knee) will "probably have to go on short-term IR, minimum," Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

He's in danger of missing the entire remainder of the season with a significant knee injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Further examinations will shed more light on the situation in the near future, but for now, Washington's starting center job is up in the air. Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) would make sense as a fill-in, but he's also currently dealing with an injury of his own.