Roullier (knee) underwent knee surgery Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Roullier is already on IR, but the decision to undergo knee surgery likely ends his 2022 season. That said, Fowler notes that Roullier and Washington could revisit options later this year. The Commanders also have Wes Schweitzer (concussion) on IR, while Tyler Larsen (Achilles) is on the physically unable to perform list but expected to be activated Week 5.
More News
-
Commanders' Chase Roullier: Officially on IR•
-
Commanders' Chase Roullier: Move to IR likely•
-
Commanders' Chase Roullier: Returns from PUP list•
-
Commanders' Chase Roullier: Lands on PUP list•
-
Commanders' Chase Roullier: Still recovering from injury•
-
Football Team's Chase Roullier: Out for season•