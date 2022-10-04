Roullier (knee) underwent knee surgery Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Roullier is already on IR, but the decision to undergo knee surgery likely ends his 2022 season. That said, Fowler notes that Roullier and Washington could revisit options later this year. The Commanders also have Wes Schweitzer (concussion) on IR, while Tyler Larsen (Achilles) is on the physically unable to perform list but expected to be activated Week 5.

