Roullier was activated from Washington's physically unable to perform list Thursday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Roullier started training camp while recovering from a season-ending fractured fibula suffered in Week 8 of the 2021 campaign. The 28-year-old started the first eight games at center for Washington last year, and he should reprise this role now that he's healthy heading into the 2022 season.
