Payne played 50 snaps and finished with two tackles in Washington's 20-16 win over Arizona on Sunday.

The defensive tackle who signed a four-year, $90-million contract in the offseason started alongside Jonathan Allen and helped anchor a defense that allowed only 210 total yards. In Week 2, Payne and the Commanders get a Broncos team that only finished with 260 total yards against the Raiders on Sunday.

