Payne registered three tackles (all solo), including two for loss, and also deflected a pass in Thursday's Week 12 loss to the Cowboys.

Payne twice stopped Tony Pollard behind the line of scrimmage, though those plays were only small nuisances to the Cowboys in their eventual blowout win. Payne has just 2.0 sacks this season after recording 11.5 last year, but nine of his 38 stops have gone for a loss.