The Commanders elevated Gore from their practice squad Saturday.

Gore's elevation likely means that Antonio Gibson, who entered the weekend listed as doubtful due to a toe injury, won't suit up. This is the third time Gore has been elevated this season, and he tallied 13 offensive snaps without getting a touch or a target over Weeks 4 and 5. He'll likely work in a limited role behind fellow tailbacks Brian Robinson and Chris Rodriguez against the Giants on Sunday.