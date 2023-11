Gore took two carries for 23 yards in a 31-19 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Gore played just three snaps on offense and one on special teams in his third ever appearance for the Commanders. He's either been third or fourth on the depth chart for most of the year and only got snaps on offense Week 11 because Antonio Gibson (toe) was inactive. Brian Robinson played 78 percent of snaps for Washington and took 24 touches for 131 yards.