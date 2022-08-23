site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Nate Gerry: Lands on IR
RotoWire Staff
Aug 23, 2022
12:45 pm ET
Commanders placed Gerry (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Gerry signed a contract with Washington at the beginning of August, but barring an injury settlement, he'll be forced to miss the entire 2022 campaign due to an undisclosed injury. The 2017 fifth-round pick hasn't played since 2020.
