Gerry (undisclosed) was released with an injury settlement by the Commanders on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Gerry was expected to miss all of the 2022 season after landing on Washington's IR for an unknown reason Tuesday. The 27-year-old, who has not played since the 2020 campaign (57 tackles, two passes defended), will now be free to sign elsewhere once he gets healthy again.