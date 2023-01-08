site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Commanders' Nathan Gerry: Will play Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Gerry (illness) is active Sunday against the Cowboys.
Gerry was able to log a limited practice Friday after being a DNP on Thursday. His ability to suit up Sunday will bolster the team's depth at linebacker against Dallas.
