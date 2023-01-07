The Commanders elevated Bonnafon from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Bonnafon has yet to appear in a game this season, though he'll be called upon to provide depth at running back after Commanders' top running back and rookie Brian Robinson (knee) was ruled out for the regular-season finale versus Dallas. The 27-year-old recorded 29 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown across 22 regular-season games during his first three seasons with Carolina. With Antonio Gibson (knee) and J.D. McKissic (neck) both on injured reserve, Bonnafon should be in line for No. 3 duties behind Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson in Week 18.