The Commanders signed Bonnafon to their practice squad Thursday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Bonnafon was waived by Washington at the end of training camp earlier this season, but he's since returned to the team's practice squad Thursday where he'll temporarily serve as additional running back depth. With Brian Robinson (knee) currently listed as questionable, along with both Antonio Gibson (knee) and J.D. McKissic (neck) on injured reserve, Bonnafon could find himself on the Commanders' 53-man roster in Week 18 versus Dallas. He'd likely backup Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson, given Robinson sits out.